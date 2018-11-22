Metro (MRU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Metro (TSE:MRU) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.01 billion.

MRU stock opened at C$44.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Metro has a twelve month low of C$38.32 and a twelve month high of C$45.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRU shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Metro from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.33.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets, discount and drug stores, and food stores that provide grocery products, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, prepared meals, fruits and vegetables, meats, and frozen foods.

