Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,898 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.6% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.9% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 48,909 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.9% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 29.5% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 103,605 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 23,575 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 36,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $4,061,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,238,415.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 2,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,931,973.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,080 shares of company stock valued at $52,100,893 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $103.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $783.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $80.70 and a 12-month high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

