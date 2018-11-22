MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL publicly trades common stock on the NASDAQ under the symbol MOFG. It includes the banking affiliates of MidWestOne Bank, Iowa State Bank & Trust Company, Iowa City, Iowa and First State Bank, Conrad, Iowa and is committed to expansion in existing and new markets to continually enhance shareholder value. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MOFG. BidaskClub raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

MOFG traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.45. The company had a trading volume of 23,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.09%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, insider Charles N. Funk bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 104,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,771.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,950 shares of company stock worth $93,100. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 829,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,646,000 after acquiring an additional 96,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 22,610 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 142,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.

