Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stake in Ambarella Inc (AMBA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.13. Ambarella Inc has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $66.23.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.27 million. Research analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,765 shares in the company, valued at $710,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $52,735.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,358.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,876. 5.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Bank of America cut Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Dougherty & Co decreased their target price on Ambarella from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.45.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

