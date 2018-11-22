Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $448,000 Position in Pentair PLC (PNR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 17,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $770,985.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. Pentair PLC has a twelve month low of $36.06 and a twelve month high of $50.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.88 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PNR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pentair from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

