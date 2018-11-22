Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $486,000 Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 161.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 518.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $130,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.19.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $86.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $84.94 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

