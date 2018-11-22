Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $571,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 77.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.5% in the second quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 18,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Stryker by 318.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $1,409,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 50.8% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 75,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total transaction of $133,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $69,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,313. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK stock opened at $164.34 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $146.80 and a 12-month high of $179.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stryker to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.86.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

