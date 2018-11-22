MIRQ (MRQ) Trading Down 42.6% Over Last Week

MIRQ (CURRENCY:MRQ) traded up 94.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. MIRQ has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $30.00 worth of MIRQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIRQ coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MIRQ has traded 42.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MIRQ alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002669 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000166 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 137.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000776 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded up 157.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MIRQ Profile

MIRQ is a coin. MIRQ’s total supply is 2,085,844 coins. MIRQ’s official Twitter account is @MIRQCOIN. MIRQ’s official website is mirq.io.

MIRQ Coin Trading

MIRQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIRQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIRQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIRQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIRQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIRQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.