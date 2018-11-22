Mitchells & Butlers’ (MAB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAB. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 257.22 ($3.36).

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 263.40 ($3.44) on Thursday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of GBX 219.90 ($2.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 284.80 ($3.72).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc managed pubs and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates through Retail Operating Business and Property Business segments. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Oak Tree Pubs, Crown Carveries, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

