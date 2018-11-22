MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Stake Lessened by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,580 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $628,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.8% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $6,021,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 70.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $34,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $73.21 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.83 and a 1-year high of $128.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

