MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 7th

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd.

MKS Instruments has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. MKS Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $7.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $73.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $67.83 and a 52-week high of $128.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $34,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

