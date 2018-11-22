MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in ONEOK by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 50,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK stock opened at $60.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.855 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 194.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

