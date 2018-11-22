Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT) Shares Gap Up to $7.45

Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.13, but opened at $7.45. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 3438481 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently issued reports on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.
The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.
Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 34.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile (NYSE:MBT)
Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.
