Model N Inc (MODN) Receives $22.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Sunday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Model N from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Model N by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 726,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Suffolk Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Model N by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 55,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Model N by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Model N by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Model N by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 146,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MODN traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $426.43 million, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.77. Model N has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $20.33.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.49 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 54.52% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. Model N’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences, technology, and manufacturing companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High Tech, and Revenue Cloud. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

