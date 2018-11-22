Model N Inc (MODN) Shares Bought by Suffolk Capital Management LLC

Suffolk Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Suffolk Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Model N by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Model N by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Model N by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 33,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of MODN opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Model N Inc has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $426.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Model N had a negative return on equity of 54.52% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Model N Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Model N to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC started coverage on Model N in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Model N in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/model-n-inc-modn-shares-bought-by-suffolk-capital-management-llc.html.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences, technology, and manufacturing companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High Tech, and Revenue Cloud. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.