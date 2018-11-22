Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Shares Bought by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Carson bought 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.34 per share, with a total value of $313,885.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,845.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $126.35 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.45 and a 12 month high of $286.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.29). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $294.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/mohawk-industries-inc-mhk-shares-bought-by-amica-retiree-medical-trust.html.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.