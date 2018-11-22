MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 (MNDI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 (LON:MNDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) target price on shares of MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 in a report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,419.29 ($31.61).

Shares of MNDI opened at GBX 1,784 ($23.31) on Tuesday. MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,684 ($22.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,145 ($28.03).

MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America, and South Africa. Its products include virgin and recycled containerboards, sack and specialty kraft papers, pulp, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, consumer goods packaging products, office and professional printing papers, and barrier coatings, as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates, and high-barrier films for the consumer industry.

