Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 287,260 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 50,752.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 287,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 287,260 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $3,778,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 124,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.16.

NYSE:HD opened at $169.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $193.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total transaction of $21,168,137.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,805,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 250 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.62 per share, with a total value of $42,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,470. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

