Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (MSD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.29

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 18,763 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 24,806 shares in the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD)
There is no company description available for MS Emerging Markets Debt Fund.
