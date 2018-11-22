Morgan Stanley Lowers Diamondback Energy (FANG) Price Target to $153.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FANG. BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.18.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $109.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $538.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.32 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $116,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 99.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,217 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

