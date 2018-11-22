Morgan Stanley Lowers PBF Energy (PBF) Price Target to $50.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of PBF opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.79.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in PBF Energy by 172.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

