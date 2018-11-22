Morgan Stanley (MS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Stanley's shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s efforts to strengthen wealth management business, focus on corporate lending and normalized levels of trading activities will support revenues. Moreover, enhanced capital deployment activities reflect a strong balance sheet position. However, slowdown in debt originations remains a major concern as it might hamper top-line growth to some extent. Moreover, mounting expenses might hurt profitability in the near term.”

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Vining Sparks restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.47.

MS stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.73. 7,961,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,389,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total value of $7,521,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.3% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.