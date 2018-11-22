Morgan Stanley Trims GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP) Target Price to $26.50

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLOP. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. B. Riley set a $27.00 target price on GasLog Partners LP Unit and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.44.

Shares of GLOP opened at $23.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $986.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 33.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is 101.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,250,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,944,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after buying an additional 266,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 129,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

