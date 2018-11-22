Mosaic (MOS) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday.

MOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on Mosaic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $35.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.42. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $37.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 12,038.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 123.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

