Motus GI (MOTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu(R) System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company also operates through subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Get Motus GI alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOTS. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

MOTS stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Moran acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in Motus GI by 78.6% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Motus GI in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.