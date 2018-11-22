MSA Safety Inc (MSA) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,990 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 100.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,426,000 after buying an additional 312,368 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the second quarter worth about $22,607,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the third quarter worth about $3,003,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the second quarter worth about $19,694,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,736,000 after buying an additional 162,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In other MSA Safety news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.78, for a total transaction of $335,695.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $1,126,654.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,718.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,554 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of MSA opened at $106.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MSA Safety Inc has a one year low of $71.47 and a one year high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.29.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. MSA Safety had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 39.28%.

WARNING: “MSA Safety Inc (MSA) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/msa-safety-inc-msa-shares-sold-by-bahl-gaynor-inc.html.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.