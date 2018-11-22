Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,493 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Murphy Oil worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at $212,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at $224,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $36.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.20 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -769.23%.

In other news, Director Claiborne P. Deming bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli M. Hammock sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $81,898.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

