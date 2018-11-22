Mylan (MYL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mylan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mylan from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mylan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mylan from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mylan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Mylan stock opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. Mylan has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mylan will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mylan by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,827,000 after purchasing an additional 390,216 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,693,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,592,000 after acquiring an additional 212,529 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 3,452.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 40,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 38,877 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

