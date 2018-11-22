Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

NSSC stock opened at $16.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $311.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.41. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 8.80%.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 7,512 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $126,051.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 172,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,949.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin S. Buchel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 31.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 92.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.