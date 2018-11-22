Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NATH) Director Sells $514,382.94 in Stock

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Director Robert J. Eide sold 7,362 shares of Nathan’s Famous stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $514,382.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATH opened at $69.97 on Thursday. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $107.05. The company has a market cap of $293.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of -0.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 41.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NATH shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

