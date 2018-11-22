National Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 326.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 445,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,797,000 after purchasing an additional 142,219 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS stock opened at $51.09 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

