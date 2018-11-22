National Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,123 Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 89.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 167,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $7.56.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

