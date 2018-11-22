National Asset Management Inc. Invests $203,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 175.9% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $51.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.1071 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

