National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,318,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,759,000 after purchasing an additional 437,136 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 82.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,883,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,318,000 after purchasing an additional 853,076 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.9% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,629,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,501,216 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 799,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,189 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $54.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 0.96. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.94 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $634,998.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,044.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 69,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $4,622,086.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,444.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,929 shares of company stock worth $17,142,945 over the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

