National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian Western Bank’s FY2020 Earnings (CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the company will earn $3.64 per share for the year.

CWB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.25.

Shares of CWB opened at C$29.69 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$29.25 and a 52-week high of C$40.83.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$204.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$205.70 million.

In related news, insider Lester Shore bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.73 per share, with a total value of C$30,730.00. Insiders purchased 2,850 shares of company stock worth $90,443 over the last three months.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

