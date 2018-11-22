National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) Holdings Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of National Bank worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBHC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in National Bank by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in National Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on National Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Hovde Group set a $40.00 price objective on National Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $41.00 price objective on National Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. National Bank Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.44.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.79 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $148,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,653. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Whitney A. Bartelli sold 2,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $98,925.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) Holdings Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/national-bank-holdings-corp-nbhc-holdings-lifted-by-state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system.html.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.