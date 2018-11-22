National Bank of Canada Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share (NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2020 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.00.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$60.19 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$58.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.95.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Louis Vachon sold 11,200 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.00, for a total transaction of C$728,000.00. Also, insider Alain Legris sold 700 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.71, for a total transaction of C$45,297.00. Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,094 in the last ninety days.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.