National Bank of Canada (NA) Price Target Cut to C$64.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Desjardins increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.55.

TSE NA traded down C$0.55 on Thursday, reaching C$59.64. The company had a trading volume of 249,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,171. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$58.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.95.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 6.38999927809086 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.01, for a total value of C$1,176,681.00. Also, insider Alain Legris sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.71, for a total value of C$45,297.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,094.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

