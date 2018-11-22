National Beverage (FIZZ) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FIZZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on National Beverage from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on National Beverage from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $92.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.17. National Beverage has a one year low of $83.78 and a one year high of $127.32.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $292.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 15.90%. Analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,520,000 after acquiring an additional 148,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Beverage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 793,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in National Beverage by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,713,000 after acquiring an additional 254,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 273,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,936,000 after acquiring an additional 127,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in National Beverage by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

