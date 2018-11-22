National Health Investors Inc (NHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.66 Million

Analysts expect National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) to post $74.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.92 million and the lowest is $74.24 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $71.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $295.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $294.20 million to $295.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $305.89 million, with estimates ranging from $295.01 million to $319.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $74.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.72 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 53.15%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 target price on National Health Investors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

National Health Investors stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.26. The company had a trading volume of 124,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 14.53 and a quick ratio of 14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.30. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $62.71 and a 12-month high of $81.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter worth $108,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter worth $162,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at $212,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

