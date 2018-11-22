National Instruments Corp (NATI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of National Instruments worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1,697.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 402,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,905,000 after purchasing an additional 380,297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,363,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,067,000 after purchasing an additional 335,811 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 705,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,617,000 after purchasing an additional 333,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,486,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,199,000 after purchasing an additional 210,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,122,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In related news, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,576 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $222,119.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,483.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Charles Roiko sold 1,388 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $65,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,843 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,296 over the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of National Instruments from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

National Instruments stock opened at $46.96 on Thursday. National Instruments Corp has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.98.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. National Instruments had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $346.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/national-instruments-corp-nati-shares-sold-by-russell-investments-group-ltd.html.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.