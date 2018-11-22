National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) Major Shareholder Fund Holdings Gp Ltd Kkr Sells 10,054,259 Shares

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) major shareholder Fund Holdings Gp Ltd Kkr sold 10,054,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $404,181,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,005,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,741. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 69.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $387.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EYE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Vision from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 target price on National Vision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on National Vision from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. National Vision currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1,774.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

