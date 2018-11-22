Naturgy Energy Group (GASNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $5.06 on Thursday. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA engages in the exploration and development, liquefaction, re-gasification, transportation, storage, distribution, and commercialization of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas Distribution, Electricity Distribution, Gas, Electricity, and Other segments.

