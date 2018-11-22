Naturgy Energy Group (GASNY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd.

Shares of GASNY opened at $5.06 on Thursday. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $5.68.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA engages in the exploration and development, liquefaction, re-gasification, transportation, storage, distribution, and commercialization of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas Distribution, Electricity Distribution, Gas, Electricity, and Other segments.

