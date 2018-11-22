Navient (NAVI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

NAVI has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Navient from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.55.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NAVI opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 19.74, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59. Navient has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $15.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.17 million. Navient had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.