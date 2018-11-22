Navios Maritime (NM) Trading 5.3% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.40. 831,203 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 611,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $141.45 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 30.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Navios Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Navios Maritime presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NM. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,900,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Navios Maritime by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,224,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 313,100 shares during the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.89.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

