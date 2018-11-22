NeoGenomics (NEO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/17/2018 – NeoGenomics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/16/2018 – NeoGenomics had its “average” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2018 – NeoGenomics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

11/1/2018 – NeoGenomics was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – NeoGenomics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – NeoGenomics had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2018 – NeoGenomics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/3/2018 – NeoGenomics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.98. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.00 and a beta of -0.01.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Tetrault sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 216,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $3,680,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,994,643 shares of company stock valued at $83,771,998. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

