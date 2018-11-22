Netflix (NFLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $380.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Macquarie set a $388.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $379.20.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $262.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.70, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. Netflix has a 1-year low of $178.38 and a 1-year high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 350 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $113,729.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,611.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.00, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,058 shares of company stock worth $88,385,559. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $983,981,000 after acquiring an additional 265,390 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,688,926 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $631,878,000 after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Netflix by 8.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 185,832 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,562,000 after buying an additional 14,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

