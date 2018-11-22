NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $166,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent J. Mullarkey sold 26,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $656,092.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,147 shares in the company, valued at $251,544.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,216 shares of company stock worth $952,615 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 22,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 55,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 341,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,804. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

