Neutral Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Devon Energy (DVN) Share Price

News coverage about Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) has trended neutral recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Devon Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the energy company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Devon Energy’s analysis:

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE DVN opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.27. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/neutral-media-coverage-extremely-likely-to-affect-devon-energy-dvn-share-price.html.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.